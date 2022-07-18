Santa Maria gym reflects on successes and challenges over two years into pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The owner of Crunch Fitness reflects on the highs and lows his business went through these last two years due to COVID.

Arturo Quezada said currently, the gym is a little slow because some people are still hesitant to go back and get sick with the virus.

However, the owner of the gym is thankful that his gym is still up and running.

Quezada said the biggest challenge was how to keep the gym open when the lockdown were in place. Staff members moved the gym outdoors at a parking structure next to the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

One of the highlights was the team effort staff members put in to keep the gym open, according to Quezada.