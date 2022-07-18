Skip to Content
Published 4:19 pm

Sankey sees changes in stronger SEC with expansion, playoff

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league “is stronger now than at any other time in our history.” But he adds that the conference can’t rest on its success — which includes the last three national championships in football. Sankey opened SEC Media Days on Monday with thoughts on the changes to come with conference realignments, leaving open the possibility of further expansion after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2025 to make it a 16-team conference, as well as what might be next for the College Football Playoff.

The Associated Press

