Paul blames ‘secret deal’ for sinking judicial nomination
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is accusing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of cutting a “secret deal” with the White House that fell apart. Paul is blaming a lack of communication by his fellow Kentuckian for the failure of a federal judicial nomination. It further exposes tensions between the state’s two Republican senators. Paul commented Monday on the sinking of the nomination last week of anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The White House abruptly abandoned the nomination on Friday, pointing to resistance from Paul. McConnell told The New York Times that Paul’s position was “utterly pointless.”