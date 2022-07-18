Pair charged with making straw donations to Trump committees

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Chinese American businesspeople have been charged with funneling foreigners’ money into political donations that bought access to an exclusive dinner with then-President Donald Trump. Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo “Mike” Wang are being held without bail after a first appearance in a Brooklyn federal court. They weren’t asked to enter a plea, but Wang volunteered that he “did not do” what he’s accused of. They face federal conspiracy charges in what prosecutors portrayed as a complex scheme that swindled Chinese investors. Prosecutors didn’t allege any criminal wrongdoing by the Republican political action committees that accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from Li and Wang.

