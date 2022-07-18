Officials halt search for Alaska grandma after toddler found

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have have halted their search for a missing woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car stuck in mud on a rural road. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days. The Alaska Department of Public Safety said Saturday that no clues to Mary Dawn Wilson’s whereabouts have emerged since the 69-year-old woman’s Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to her. Officials say the search could resume if new information is reported. The department says there is no evidence of foul play connected with Wilson’s disappearance.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.