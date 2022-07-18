Mental evaluation for man who threatened Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man police say had planned a mass shooting of people leaving a rap concert in downtown Memphis. Elijah Hyman went before a Shelby County judge on 30 charges of attempted murder and 30 more counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. The judge ordered Hyman held without bond and ordered an evaluation to determine his mental condition. A police affidavit said Hyman was arrested early Saturday when he told police that he planned to shoot concert-goers leaving the FedExForum. Police say officers found binoculars and a loaded rifle near a broken window in his apartment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.