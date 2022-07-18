Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:50 pm

Judge tosses defamation suit filed by ex-Parole Board chair

KEYT

By DENISE LAVOIE
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A defamation lawsuit filed by the former chair of the Virginia Parole Board against a Richmond TV station and one of its reporters has been thrown out by a judge. Tonya Chapman filed a $7 million lawsuit against WTVR-TV and reporter Jon Burkett in March 2021. The suit alleged that two stories Burkett published about an investigation of the parole board by the state’s government watchdog agency included several defamatory statements. In her decision to dismiss the lawsuit, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline McClenney wrote that Chapman has not alleged “actual malice” in her lawsuit.

Article Topic Follows: News
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content