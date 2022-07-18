Indonesia truck crash kills 11; police say brakes failed

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An oil tanker truck has smashed into cars and motorbikes near Indonesia’s capital after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 11 people and leaving others injured. Police say the tanker truck, operated by Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned enterprise and energy company, was speeding out of control when it hit two cars and 10 motorbikes that were stopped at red light. At least 11 people died instantly and six others were hospitalized with injuries, some in critical condition. Police are questioning the truck driver, who suffered light injuries. Pertamina says it’s taking efforts to extend treatment to the victims and apologized to their families.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.