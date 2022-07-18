Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Meanwhile, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas said Monday that Russia’s Gazprom sent a letter claiming events beyond its control as the reason for shortfalls in gas deliveries. Gazprom reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% last month. The Russian state-owned gas company cited alleged technical problems. German politicians say the decision was a political gambit by the Kremlin to sow uncertainty and push up energy prices.

