Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan injures 10 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official has confirmed that at least 10 people were wounded after an earthquake struck eastern Gayan district in Paktika province. The director of Bakhtar, Taliban’s news agency, says that it happened late Monday afternoon in the remote area. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was a magnitude 5.1 quake near Khost. Monday’s quake happened in the same area as a powerful quake that killed more than 1,000 people – according to the Taliban – in eastern Afghanistan last month, igniting yet another crisis for the struggling country and further underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation.

