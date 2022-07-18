Dutch court jails 2 men for 5 years for attack on reporter

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has sentenced two men to five years imprisonment after convicting them of attempted murder and arson for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a journalist’s home in a late-night attack last year. The court said Monday that the two men launched the attack because one objected to what he considered the negative tone of the reporter’s coverage of demonstrations against the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures. The court in the northern city of Groningen said the attackers threw a beer bottle filled with kerosene through a window in the front door of the reporter’s home in the early hours of Aug. 19, last year, causing a small fire.

