Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Store associates are handing single carnations to customers as they enter the newly reopening Tops Friendly Market where 10 Black people were slain by a white gunman. Some also received gift cards Friday as the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, opened its doors. The store is part of an ever-growing list of public spaces and retail establishments where gun violence shattered a community’s way of living. Managers at Tops say they were confident that neighborhood residents overwhelmingly wanted and needed their most accessible supermarket to reopen. But some residents question whether opening two months after a tragedy is too soon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.