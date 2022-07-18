Boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Pakistan, killing 20
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials and rescuers say a passenger boat carrying nearly 100 members of a wedding party has capsized in the fast-flowing Indus river, killing at least 20 women and children. The incident happened Monday in the Sadiqabad district, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) south of Multan, a main city in the Punjab province. A senior government official Saleem Assi said at least 65 people, including the bridegroom, were rescued and nearly two dozen people, including children, were still missing. Such accidents are common in Pakistan, where rickety wooden boats are often used to transport goods and people on rivers and lakes. Most operate without life jackets.