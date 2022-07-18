Another riot in Ecuadorian prison leaves 13 inmates dead

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Officials say a riot in an Ecuadorian prison has left at least 13 inmates dead, more than two months after a clash between rival gangs left 44 dead in the same lockup. The penitentiary system tweeted that the riot took place in the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo, 70 kilometers south-west of Quito, Ecuador’s capital. There were also 2 inmates injured. The authority added that it had controlled the situation. On May 9, authorities reported another riot inside the Bellavista prison with a death toll of 44 inmates dead.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.