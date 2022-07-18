Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expanding the shakeup of his security services by suspending 28 more officials. On Sunday, he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies contained “collaborators and traitors.” In his nightly video address on Monday evening, Zelenskyy said a “personnel audit” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway, and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided. “Different levels, different areas of focus. But the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory results of work,” Zelenskyy said.

