5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer and an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon. The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store. Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation. Police announced no arrests and did not know the current conditions of the injured people..

