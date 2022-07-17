UN says flooding kills 12 people in Sudan’s Darfur region
CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. and an aid group say flash floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan’s western Darfur region have killed at least 12 people, including children. The rains, which started late Friday, inundated more than 100 houses in the Kass locality in South Darfur province. The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur says the dead included a pregnant woman and two boys, ages 2 and 8. The U.N. reported the deaths and said the agency and its partners were working to provide humanitarian aid to affected communities.