Sudan official says death toll from tribal clashes at 65

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Sudanese official says the death toll from days of tribal clashes in a southern province has climbed to at least 65 people. Gamal Nasser al-Sayed, the health minister of the Blue Nile province, says fighting between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups also injured around 150 others. The fighting in the Blue Nile grew out of the killing of a farmer earlier last week and continued till Saturday. Authorities deployed the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to bring stability to the region. They also imposed a nightly curfew and banned gatherings.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.