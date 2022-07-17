Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform. The shot was fired Saturday night at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that a man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the man then fired the weapon. He was arrested and identified as 36-year-old Omar McCombs. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Investigators have not released a possible motive.

