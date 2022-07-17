Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has decried his Nazi-collaborator predecessors and vigorously vowed to stamp out Holocaust denial. He was paying homage Sunday to the thousands of French children who were sent to death camps 80 years ago for one reason alone: because they were Jewish. French police rounded up 13,000 people on two terrifying days in July 1942, wresting children from their mothers’ arms. France honored the victims of the Vel d’Hiv police roundup this weekend, as it tries to keep their memory alive. At a time of rising antisemitism and far-right discourse sugarcoating France’s role in the Holocaust, some worry that history’s lessons are being forgotten.

