Candidates for UK leader seek to woo right wing before vote

LONDON (AP) — The candidates to become the next British prime minister are appealing to their right-wing base as they seek to replace Boris Johnson. Many of the five remaining hopefuls are highlighting Brexit and immigration as they attempt to woo fellow Conservative lawmakers and party members ahead of a third round of voting on Monday, when another contender will drop out. Even though the eventual winner will automatically become U.K. prime minister, the contenders must appeal to a narrow constituency of party members, who tend to be whiter, older and more right-wing than the general public.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.