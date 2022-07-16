Pakistani officials: Body found of second abducted hostage

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say that separatist insurgents in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province have killed a hostage from the family of a soldier who was abducted and killed earlier this week. The Baluchistan Liberation Army — designated a terrorist group by the United States in 2019 — had claimed responsibility for abducting an officer and his relatives on Tuesday on a remote highway near the town of Ziarat. The attackers later that night freed all the hostages except the officer and his cousin. The colonel’s body was found on Thursday during a search operation by security forces and his cousin’s body was discovered on Saturday.

