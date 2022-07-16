Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say

By Hannah Sarisohn and Josh Campbell, CNN

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, California, Police Department.

Police responded to the gas station Wednesday evening and found East suffering from a wound to the chest, police said. He later died of his injuries.

East was one of the “most prolific drivers of his era,” the United States Auto Club said in a statement. He had 56 USAC-sanctioned feature victories and three USAC national driving titles, the statement said.

Trent William Milsap was identified as a primary suspect in the fatal stabbing and authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest Friday, the release said.

A SWAT team was requested because of “the level of violence (Milsap) had been exhibiting,” police said. As authorities attempted to arrest Milsap, he allegedly became confrontational, was shot and later died at a hospital, according to police.

A police K-9 that was deployed at the scene also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

“At the time of the officer involved shooting, Milsap was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation,” police said.

The motive in the stabbing is not known, police added.

Westminster police, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department will be investigating the officer-involved shooting, the release said.

