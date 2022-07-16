G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

BANGKOK (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies agreed on the need to jointly tackle global ills such as inflation and food crises, but failed to bridge differences over the war in Ukraine. As host, Indonesia has sought to bridge divisions between G-20 members over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs appeared to concur on the urgency of global economic challenges, including decades-high inflation and food insecurity worsened by the war. They also pledged to adjust policy to try to bring prices under control. But enmity over the conflict in Ukraine was evident.

