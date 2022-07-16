Former Australian great Lleyton Hewitt enshrined into Hall

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Lleyton Hewitt paused for a moment and the word easily came to mind when he was asked how he wanted to be remembered. “Competitor,” the 41-year-old Hewitt said in an interview with the Associated Press earlier in the day before his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Hewitt was elected into the Hall at part of the 2021 class, but due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to attend the enshrinement ceremony last summer. There was no one elected for 2022, so the moment was all his alone. He’s the 34th player from Australia to be inducted.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.