Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities say anthrax has been confirmed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature park southeast of the capital, Zagreb. Authorities conducted tests on some of the 107 carcasses after reports that the cattle had developed neurological symptoms. The Ministry of Agriculture said Saturday that all measures are being taken to contain the outbreak in Lonjsko Polje, a flood plain by the Sava River. The state HRT television said four people were hospitalized with skin infections. Spores of anthrax can lie dormant in the ground until they are ingested by animals or activated when the soil is disturbed by heavy rain or drought. Outbreaks can kill a large number of animals quickly.

