UNC-Chapel Hill settles with Hannah-Jones in tenure flap

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The flagship school of North Carolina’s university system announced Friday that it has reached a settlement with the journalist who ultimately shunned the school in an extended dispute over tenure to join a historically Black university. News outlets report the chairman of the Board of Trustees at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said the settlement with Nikole Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000 and was approved by school Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. David Boliek said the settlement reached by the university was to resolve the possibility of legal action.

