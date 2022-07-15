UK aid worker held by Ukraine separatists reported dead

LONDON (AP) — A British aid worker detained by pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine is reported to have died in captivity. A separatist official and a U.K. charity involved with his case said Friday that 45-year-old Paul Urey died earlier this week. The British government summoned the Russian ambassador in London to demand an explanation. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “Russia must bear the full responsibility” for Urey’s death. Urey was detained in April along with another British man, Dylan Healy. Dominik Byrne of the Presidium Network charity said Urey had diabetes and needed insulin. He said the Red Cross had been denied access to Urey while he was detained and urged Urey’s captors to release his body to his family.

