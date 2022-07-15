Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

KRMACINA, Slovenia (AP) — The Slovenian army has started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossings after more than a million people fleeing violence and poverty entered Europe in a huge migration wave in 2015. Some two dozen soldiers on Friday used cutters to help unclog the wire that got entangled in bushes and other greenery, before loading the rolls onto army trucks. Officials have said it will take weeks before the entire nearly 200-kilometer (140-mile) fence — a combination of razor wire and metal panels — is taken down. The decision to remove the fence was taken by Slovenia’s new, liberal government.

