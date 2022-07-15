Search on for woman after child, car found stuck in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are searching for the grandmother of a toddler found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car on a rural Alaska road after the vehicle got stuck. The search for 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson is concentrated around the community of Healy. The car was found abandoned Thursday not far from Healy, and troopers say it appears she began walking the opposite direction from the nearest highway. Troopers say the toddler appeared to be in good health. Various law enforcement agencies, search dogs and the Alaska Wilderness Search and Rescue organization are actively looking for her near where the vehicle stopped.

