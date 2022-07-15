Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel hours after Biden visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel, hours after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. One of the rockets early Saturday was intercepted by aerial defenses and the other fell in an open area. There were no immediate reports of injuries. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which activated warning sirens in the coastal city of Ashkelon and the surrounding area. Israel blames Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, for any violence emanating from the Palestinian enclave. Tension that soared in recent months has largely subdued in the run up and during Biden’s three-day trip.

