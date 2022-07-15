Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has dropped plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith comes amid an apparent split between McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection. McConnell told The New York Times that the White House intended to follow through on its commitment to nominate Meredith until Paul objected. A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday evening. Meredith is a well-known conservative in Kentucky. He defended the state’s anti-abortion laws in court.

