Ohio medical examiner to discuss autopsy of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio medical examiner on Friday will provide a summary of the autopsy of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire in Akron last month. It is anticipated that Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler will reveal how many times Walker was shot June 27 by eight Akron officers at the end of a car and foot pursuit. Preliminary findings found that Walker’s body had more than 60 wounds, but no information has been released yet about how many of those wounds were entrance wounds and how many were exit wounds.

