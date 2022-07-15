Ney Matogrosso: ‘Brazil, U.S. live in an era of setbacks’

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ney Matogrosso has been one of Brazil’s most innovative and rebellious musicians for nearly 50 years, and this year he’s bringing his mix of pop, rock ‘n’ roll, bossa nova and samba back to United States. The 80-year-old is performing on Sunday at New York’s SummerStage event, the first of several shows in the States. He tells The Associated Press that he feels both his homeland and the U.S. have sunk into a radical phase that is part of “an era of setbacks.” But he says he has faith in young people and feels better times are ahead for both countries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.