New storm expected to become Pacific hurricane off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical depression has formed in the eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico and forecasters say it’s likely to grow into Hurricane Estelle over the weekend or early next week. But it’s not expected to threaten land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Six-E was centered about 345 miles south of Acapulco on Friday, with top sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph and forecasters say it is expected to remain well offshore as it grows stronger.

