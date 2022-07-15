Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has attacked a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip in response to a pair of rocket attacks overnight. Saturday’s exchange took place hours after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. The army says fighter jets struck an underground complex containing raw materials used in the production of rockets. The two rocket attacks, coming several hours apart, set off air raid sirens in parts of southern Israel but caused no injuries or damage. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. But Israel blames Gaza’s Hamas rulers for any violence emanating from the Palestinian enclave.

