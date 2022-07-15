Hong Kong jails 7 protesters who attempted to flee to Taiwan

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven protesters from Hong Kong are being sentenced to up to 10 months of jail. The Hong Kongers were caught at sea in August 2020 while attempting to flee the city by speedboat to Taiwan. The seven men, aged 19-32, had pleaded guilty to charges of acting to pervert the course of public justice by evading criminal proceedings in their attempt to flee. They were part of a broader group of 12 people who were on board the speedboat. Most of those on board were on bail and awaiting trial for protest-related offences. Ten of them had previously been convicted and jailed in Shenzhen, just north of Hong Kong.

