Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices. Friday’s announcement from federal prosecutors follows a series of complaints from Black troopers about harassment and mistreatment by fellow white officers. Those concerns had drawn the attention of a Maryland state legislator last year. According to a news release, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III have been informed and pledged cooperation with the investigation. Hogan’s office also says the state has committed funds to increase diversity and strengthen recruitment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.