Aid group says Yemeni children still dying of hunger

BEIRUT (AP) — The regional director at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent says a truce that went into effect in April in war-torn Yemen has not improved humanitarian conditions in the country. Hossam Elsharkawi said Friday that the effects of the war in Ukraine on food and fuel prices are causing children to die of hunger. A two-month truce between the internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis that took effect April 2 was extended for an additional two months on June 2. The conflict that began in 2014 eventually descended into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran and has killed over 150,000 people, including 14,500 civilians.

