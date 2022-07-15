Academics attack Florida plan to limit transgender treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A group of academics from Yale University and other schools says a plan by Florida health officials that likely would restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people lacks any sound medical justification. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration says puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery haven’t been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Tom Wallace, the state’s deputy director of Medicaid, signed off on the report. The group of seven scientists and a law professor from Yale and other schools said in a report last week that the Florida’s agency’s conclusions are “incorrect and scientifically unfounded.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.