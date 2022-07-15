30 women alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson settle claims with Houston Texans

By Rebekah Riess and Kevin Dotson, CNN

Thirty women who “have made, or intended to make, claims” against the Houston Texans organization over the sexual misconduct allegations against former Texans player Deshaun Watson, have settled their claims, according to a release from the claimants’ attorney Tony Buzbee and a statement issued by the Houston Texans’ ownership.

“The terms of the settlements, to include the amounts paid each, are confidential,” Buzbee said.

Deshaun Watson now plays for the Cleveland Browns, after being traded by the Texans earlier this year. He has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

Janice, Hannah, and Cal McNair, owners of the Houston Texans, said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” when they first learned of the allegations against Watson in March 2021. “Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct,” they said in a statement Friday.

“We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all,” the statement added.

Buzbee noted one of the thirty women who made allegations against the Houston Texans organization had filed a lawsuit against the organization, which he said would be dismissed with prejudice “as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete.”

The four lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson himself will continue, Buzbee said. “We hope to try them all in the spring of next year. In the meantime we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such,” he said.

CNN previously reported Watson reportedly settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month brought by women accusing him of misconduct, including several allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

When reached for comment on the matter, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told CNN, “What the Texans decided to do in their own self-interest is between them and Mr. Buzbee. It has no significance to Deshaun’s cases at all.”

