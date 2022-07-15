2 suspects arrested following a string of robberies, mostly at 7-Elevens, in the Los Angeles-area

By Taylor Romine and Josh Campbell, CNN

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a string of robberies that left two people dead and three others wounded at convenience stores in Southern California, police said.

Six of those seven robberies happened at 7-Eleven stores during the early hours on July 11, prompting the company to urge its stores to close as a safety precaution.

“We are grateful that the Orange County District Attorney has announced local law enforcement has apprehended suspects related to the recent violent incidents,” 7-Eleven said in a statement.

The seventh robbery occurred at a doughnut shop in Santa Ana, according to the city’s police chief, David Valentin.

One of the two people arrested is considered a primary suspect while the other allegedly helped carry out the robberies.

They were arrested Friday afternoon by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Orange County Violent Crime Task Force, Valentin said.

One of them was booked in Santa Ana and the other was taken to a hospital for an injury related to a “minor use of force,” Valentin said. The injured suspect is expected to be booked in Santa Ana after treatment, he said.

As of Friday night, the pair were not charged, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. Prosecutors are expected to file at least two murder charges against the primary suspect by Monday, he said.

The primary suspect may possibly be connected to one homicide and other unidentified crimes in Los Angeles, said LAPD deputy chief Alan Hamilton, who didn’t disclose additional details.

The robberies at 7-Elevens unfolded in Santa Ana, La Habra, Brea, Riverside, Upland and Ontario, according to police. And given the widespread nature of the crimes, Spitzer said he is working with the several police agencies involved to decide how to move forward with other charges.

