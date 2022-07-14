Suburban Chicago man pleads not guilty in kids’ drownings

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man accused in the drowning deaths of his three young children has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. A grand jury indicted 35-year-old Jason E. Karels this month in the June 13 deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels. Officers responding to a 911 call from the children’s mother discovered their bodies inside Karels’ home in Round Lake Beach. The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be drowning. Prosecutors have said officers found a note from Karels that said, “If I can’t have them, neither can you.” Authorities have said Karels and the children’s mother were separated but shared joint custody.