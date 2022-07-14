Serbia police round up 85 migrants, say they found weapons

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities in Serbia have detained 85 migrants near the border with Hungary where a clash earlier this month apparently involving people smugglers left one person dead and several injured. Police said that a police task force found automatic weapons, guns, knives and other weapons and ammunition during the sweep in the northern town of Subotica on Thursday. Police said that criminal charges have been filed against two migrants and six have been arrested. The rest are suspected of less serious offenses.