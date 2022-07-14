Skip to Content
Schumer readies vote on scaled-back computer chips bill

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would provide grants, tax credits and other incentives for computer chip manufacturing may soon see action in the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling senators to expect an initial vote as early as Tuesday on a scaled-back bill that would include $52 billion for semiconductor producers in the U.S. That’s according to a person familiar with the deliberations who was granted anonymity to discuss them. The Biden administration pushed Congress to act on the computer chip legislation before the August recess, warning that manufacturers could leave the United States unless action is taken.

