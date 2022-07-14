Pakistani officials: Baluch insurgents abduct, kill officer

By ABDUL SATTAR

Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say insurgents disguised as security forces have abducted and killed an army officer in the troubled southwestern Baluchistan province. The colonel was abducted together with his family while traveling on a remote highway from the town of Ziarat on Tuesday. The attackers later that night freed the family members but kept the officer. The chief minister in Baluchistan province says the officer’s body was found on Thursday. The outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army, which was designated a terrorist group by the United States in 2019, has claimed responsibility for the killing of the officer.