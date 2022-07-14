Pakistan says forces kill 7 insurgents after officer’s death
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistani forces in multiple raids have killed seven separatists in this week’s ongoing operation against insurgents in a remote area of the country’s restive southwest. A soldier also died in the ensuing firefight. Authorities said Friday said the operation was launched after an outlawed group abducted and killed an army officer whose body was found the previous day. The latest development comes hours after authorities confirmed the insurgents disguised as police killed Col. Laeeq Mirza after abducting them when he was traveling with his family in Baluchistan province Tuesday. His family was not harmed. The outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for Mirza’s killing.