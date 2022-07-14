Man acquitted in Air India bombings shot to death in Canada

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian authorities say a man acquitted in a terrorist bombing that killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 was slain in a possible targeted shooting. Officials say the victim in Thursday’s shooting in British Columbia was Ripudaman Singh Malik. A 2005 trial in Canada found Malik and another man not guilty of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people on June 23, 1985. Police had not initially released the victim’s name but confirmed it after Malik’s son reported the killing on social media. Writing on Facebook, son Jaspreet Malik said that “the media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing,” adding that “I pray today’s tragedy is not related.” Police say they are seeking to determine the motive.

