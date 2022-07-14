Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold more than two years ago. Defense attorneys for former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser had argued that prosecutors failed to prove to prove Smelser knew his actions were dangerous and created a risk of death or great bodily harm to Antonio Valenzuela after he fled from a 2020 traffic stop. The trial started Monday. Douglas Driggers ruled Thursday there was insufficient evidence for it to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charge filed against Smelser.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.