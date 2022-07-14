Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas re-open after closure due to fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street was closed for about 15 minutes on Thursday morning after a fire broke out nearby, according to CalTrans.

The fire was reported near Ashley Avenue in Santa Barbara around 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Heavy smoke was showing for a few minutes when the fire first started and the fire appeared to have broken out at a homeless encampment in the area.

The on-ramp was closed around 11 a.m., but re-opened by 11:15 a.m., according to CalTrans.